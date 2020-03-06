In Bikes, Indian Motorcycle, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 6 March 2020 2:12 pm / 0 comments

That other American motorcycle maker, Indian Motorcycles, has announced the arrival of the 2020 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty, a stripped down version of the Indian Scout. US pricing for the Scout Bobber Sixty starts at USD 8,999 (RM37,681) and goes upwards depending on accessories.

Coming in a single-seat configuration, the Scout Bobber Sixty is 6 kg lighter than the Scout Sixty it is based on, coming in at 249 kg ready to ride. Powered by 60-degree, liquid-cooled V-twin displacing 999 cc, the Scout Sixty Bobber pumps out 78 hp and 88 Nm of torque at 5,800 rpm.

Fed by EFI with a 54 mm throttle body, the Scout Bobber Sixty gets power to the ground via a five-speed gearbox and belt final drive. Braking is done with a single 298 mm diameter disc with two-piston calliper while the rear wheel is stopped with the same diameter disc with single-piston calliper and ABS is standard.

Seat height, as befits a bobber style motorcycle, is a low 649 mm off the ground and Indian provides a comfort seat as well as passenger seat as extra cost options. Fuel for the Scout Bobber Sixty is carried in a 12.5-litre tank and cornering clearance is 31-degrees on either side.

The Scout Bobber Sixty rolls on 16-inch wheels,shod in 130/90-1 6 and 150/80-16 tyres, front and rear, respectively. Coming in blacked out trim with model specific black five-spoke alloy wheels, there are two colour options available for the 2020 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty – Thunder Black and Thunder Black Smoke.