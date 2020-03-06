In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Gerard Lye / 6 March 2020 11:15 am / 3 comments

Micro Mobility Systems has unveiled the Microlino 2.0, which is the follow-up model to the Microlino that passed the final tests for European Union homologation back in 2018. Completely redesigned inside and out, the cute bubble car is taller than its predecessor to create additional headroom in the cabin, and features taller side windows and thinner A-pillars to improve visibility.

The styling overhaul also includes flush-mounted LED light strips at the front and rear, a hidden door handle, and smaller side mirror/main lamp units. The rear end also gets a 50% wider track than before for improved ride comfort and safety. While the cute bubble car still evokes memories of the classic BMW Isetta with its retro looks, it isn’t filled with old world tech.

Getting inside the vehicle is still accomplished via a “fridge-like” door, where you are greeted by a new digital instrument cluster display and LED ambient lighting. Other changes see the steering wheel being mounted on a free-standing column instead of on the door, which can be folded forward to ease ingress and egress.

The bench seat has also been tweaked to be more comfortable and ergonomic, while an aluminium bar on the dashboard allows for smartphones and Bluetooth speakers to be clipped onto it – there is no infotainment system inside.

For motivation, the company says that the asynchronous motor of the previous model was swapped out for a synchronous, permanent-magnet motor that provides about 15% more efficiency and significantly more power. While no specific details mere mentioned, we are told the Microlino 2.0 will hit a top speed of 90 km/h; this is primarily a city car.

The electric motor is powered by batteries in either 8 kWh or 14.4 kWh capacities, which provide range of 125 km and 200 km respectively. When depleted, the smaller-capacity unit can be recharged in approximately four hours with a normal household outlet. Prices start at 12,000 euros (RM56,415), and the company says it has already received 17,000 reservations ahead of start of production in 2021.

If four wheels is one too many, the company is also presenting the Microletta concept, which is a three-wheel electric motorcycle. Officially classified as a tricycle in Europe, the Microletta will hit a top speed of 80 km/h and can be operated without a motorcycle license – a normal driver’s license is enough.

The three-wheeler is meant to fill the space between electric scooters and the Microlino, and is equipped with two batteries with a capacity of 4.2 kWh each. This allows for a range of around 100 km on a single charge, and the batteries are removable and can be swapped out if needed.

As this is technically still a concept, finalised specifications remain unknown for now, but the company is currently non-binding reservations and says the model will be priced at approximately 4,900 euros (RM23,032).

Microlino 2.0

Microletta Concept