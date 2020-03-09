In Bentley, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 9 March 2020 11:28 am / 0 comments

Bentley has introduced the Continental GT Convertible Equestrian Edition, which the company says is the first member of its new Mulliner Collections portfolio. Inspired by the Cheltenham Festival, the most prestigious event of the horse racing calendar, and commissioned by Bentley Bristol, the car follows an equestrian theme with many unique details.

All four seats are upholstered in sustainable saddle hide, each with horse and rider silhouettes adorning them and Cumbrian Green secondary hide to compliment them. The same horse and rider silhouette can also be found on the dashboard, which feature straight grain walnut single veneer, box wood inlays and lavish gold detailing.

In other areas like the door cards and rear quarter panels, you’ll find diamond quilted panels utilising tweed fabric with contrast blue stitching to match the seats, while Mulliner treadplates complete the bespoke interior of the Equestrian Edition.

Moving to the exterior, the car is finished in a distinctive shade of green called Spruce and is paired with Blackline Specification, the latter replaces many of the bright chrome components with gloss black versions instead. Also on are 22-inch Mulliner Driving Specification wheels in gloss black.

As for onboard tech, the Equestrian Edition gets both the Touring and City specification kit list. The former includes Lane Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bentley Safeguard Plus, Night Vision and a head-up display. Meanwhile, the City spec adds the Top View Camera, traffic sign recognition, City Assist, pedestrian warning, reversing traffic warning, auto-dimming mirrors and hands-free boot opening.