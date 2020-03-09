In Bikes, Local Bike News, Modenas / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 9 March 2020 1:13 pm / 0 comments

Taking effect March 8 is revised pricing for the Modenas Dominar D400 and the Modenas RS200, now priced at RM13,788 and RM9,990, respectively. This is a reduction of 11% RM1,700 for the Dominar D400 and 12% or RM1,360 for the Pulsar RS200 from previous pricing.

The Dominar D400 naked sports is a Bajaj of India design based on the previous generation KTM 390 Duke. The D400 comes with 373 cc engine derived from the KTM 390 mill, fed by EFI and produces 35 PS at 8,000 rpm, with 35 NM of torque at 6,500 rpm the triple-spark, four-valve, liquid-cooled engine.

Weighing 182 kg, the Dominar D400 carries fuel in a 13-litre tank while two-channel ABS is standard with Bybre brake callipers with a single 320 mm diameter disc with dual-piston calliper in front and a 230 mm diameter unit and single-piston calliper at the back. LED lighting is used throughout and monochrome LCD panel is found in the cockpit.

A fully-faired sports bike, the Pulsar RS200 uses a single-cylinder, three-spark plug, liquid-cooled power plant that puts out 24.5 PS at 9,750 rpm, and 18.6 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm. Fitted with 17-inch wheels, the RS200 uses a 300 mm single brake disc in front, with a 230 mm unit at the back, and single-channel ABS is fitted, making it a first in Malaysia for this price segment.

Modenas CEO Roslan Roskan cited a reduction in manufacturing cost for the price drop and is passing the cost savings back to the customer. “Through improvements in our production process, we have managed to significantly bring down the manufacturing costs for the Modenas Pulsar RS200 and Modenas Dominar D400 models, and MODENAS is passing this cost savings to all two-wheel enthusiasts to make both these popular models much more affordable in Malaysia,” said Roslan.

GALLERY: Modenas Dominar D400