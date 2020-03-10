In International News, Safety, Technology / By Mick Chan / 10 March 2020 1:58 pm / 0 comments

United Kingdom-based insurance firm Thatcham has called for all cars with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to be fitted with a standardised warning light to alert drivers in the event that the systems are malfunctioning, Autocar reported.

These systems, which generally include autonomous emergency braking (AEB) and adaptive cruise control generally do not offer warnings if the systems are faulty and thus leaving the driver with reduced assistance, the report said. Manufacturers are being lobbied to install a uniform signal to alert the driver of any such faults in the system should they occur, said Thatcham chief technical officer Richard Billyeald.

“What we’re asking for is a standardised warning light so that, for whatever reason, if any ADAS system has reduced performance or functionality, there is a light – like if you would get if the ABS or airbag has a problem – that says, ‘go and get it looked at’,” said Billyeald. The concern arises from potential damage or misaligned sensors within the car’s bumpers, which can happen and not be known to the driver.

“Say, you park you car in a supermarket car park and someone reverses into it. If (the owner) doesn’t see any damage because the bumper has gone in and sprung back out again – because that’s what they are designed to do – there might be a radar or lidar sensor behind it that’s been pushed (out of alignment) or a bracket that has been bent,” said technical manager at the National Body Repair Association Pete Eden.

“That lidar system read 100 yards away, and it only has to be a degree or two out (of alignment) and it will be reading the road six feet ahead of the car, and you wouldn’t know,” Eden said, adding that simple bodywork repairs and certain types of metallic paint could be enough to corrupt a vehicle’s ADAS.

The bumper acts as a refractor for signals transmitted and received by the system, sort of like a satellite dish, says Eden; if this bumper has been repaired with a substantial amount of filler, the signal cannot pass through the bumper to the sensors, he says.

“The metal content of certain paints does not allow the signal to refract. Gold is the most well-known for this because of its high metallic presence, and if the vehicle has had another coat of paint, the signal might not get back (to where it should) because there’s too much paint on the bumper, he added.

The assistance systems represent a grey area for insurers, says Autocar, both regarding sufficient repair standards and establishing fault after an accident if the systems are not working.

“This year, we will be releasing what we’re calling the UK Insurance Requirement for the safe repair of vehicles with ADAS. We’ve come up with a set of requirements and rather than trying to get it written into legislation, it’s a reasonably simple route for insurers to say ‘this is what we want to see’ with repairs,” said Billyeald.