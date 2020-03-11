In Cars, International News, Koenigsegg / By Gerard Lye / 11 March 2020 11:15 am / 0 comments

Last week, Koenigsegg presented the Jesko Absolut, which is essentially a low-drag version of the regular Jesko that made its debut in March 2019. Billed as the fastest Koenigsegg ever made, the company also said that it “will never endeavor to make a faster series-production road car, ever.”

Well, the Swedish carmaker isn’t joking about that last bit, as CEO Christian von Koenigsegg has confirmed to Top Gear in a video interview that it is done with top speed records once the Jesko Absolut’s production run comes to an end. “It’s more than fast enough. We actually don’t even want to build anything faster, ever,” Koenigsegg said.

Of course, exiting the top speed wars is a big decision, and the company is looking to bow out with a bang. To do so, the Jesko Absolut needs to set a ridiculous top speed to distance itself from rivals like Bugatti and Hennessey – the former currently holds the record with the Chiron Super Sport 300+ that managed 490.484 km/h (304.773 mph).

So, how fast does Koenigsegg think its creation will go? Well, the company’s CEO says that based on its calculations, the Jesko Absolut is capable of reaching “way, way over 500 km/h,” or around 310 mph, which beats Bugatti’s record by some margin.

Unfortunately, setting top speed runs takes time, and an official date for such an attempt has yet to be decided. “It’s that process again of reaching out to authorities, police forces, trying to shut down a good road. So it might take a year or two, something like that. But the aim is for us to prove what the car is capable of,” Koenigsegg said.

In terms of powertrain specifications, the Absolut is almost identical to the Jesko with a 5.0 litre twin-turbo V8 that generates 1,625 PS (1,600 hp) and 1,500 Nm of torque when running on E85 ethanol fuel. The mill is paired with Koenigsegg’s nine-speed Light Speed Transmission, which uses seven clutches for changes between any gear to happen almost instantly.

Unlike the Jesko, the Absolut’s aero package has been optimised to reduce drag or surrounding turbulence around the car while increasing high-speed stability. Revisions include an extended rear bonnet (+85 mm), side fins instead of a giant rear wing, as well as a removal of the front bonnet air ducts, front splitter and side winglets.

As a result, the car has a frontal area of just 1.88 square metres and an overall drag coefficient of 0.278. On the move, the Jesko Absolut generates 40 kg of downforce at 250 km/h and a maximum possible 150 kg at higher speeds. By comparison, the normal Jesko creates 800 kg of downforce at 250 km/h, 1,000 kg at 275 km/h, and a maximum of 1,400 kg.

GALLERY: Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut