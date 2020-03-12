In Benelli, Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 12 March 2020 2:29 pm / 0 comments

Updated for this year is the 2020 Benelli TNT135 SE mini moto, which now comes with a new fluorescent green colour scheme. Pricing for the TNT135 is RM8,198 for the base model while the TNT135 SE goes for RM10,088 recommended retail including accessories with all prices not including road tax, insurance and registration.

Powered by a Euro 4 compliant 134.7 cc, air-cooled, twin-spark, single-cylinder mill, the TNT135 produces 13 hp at 9,000 rpm with torque at 10.8 Nm at 7,000 rpm, fed by EFI. A five-speed gearbox and chain final drive gets power to the ground while fuel is carried in a 7.2-litre tank.

Suspension at the front is done with 41 mm diameter upside-down forks having 120 mm of travel while the rear end is propped up with a pre-load adjustable monoshock with 50 mm of travel. For braking the TNT135 uses a single hydraulic 220 mm disc in front clamped by a two-piston calliper while the rear wheel has a 190 mm diameter disc and single-piston calliper.

Rolling on 17-inch wheels, the TNT135 is shod with 120/70-ZR12 rubber on the front wheel and 130/70-ZR12 at the back. Seat height places the rider 780 mm above the ground and the TNT135 is claimed to weigh 121 kg.

Inside the cockpit is a combination analogue tachometer and monochrome LCD instrument panel displaying everything the rider needs to know. LED light is used throughout the TNT135. Distribution of the 2020 Benelli TNT135 SE with updated colour is expected to begin shortly to all authorised Benelli Malaysia dealers.