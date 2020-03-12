In Cars, International News, McLaren / By Matthew H Tong / 12 March 2020 12:00 pm / 0 comments

McLaren has just taken the veils off its latest bespoke creation, this one called the Verdant Theme GT by MSO. What the folks at McLaren Special Operations have done is take the GT and applied a unique satin tri-tone paint which seamlessly graduate from light to dark.

If you look closely, the paint features three blended shades of green – from nose to tail, Horsell Green, Arbor and Steppe Green – all created especially for this GT. According to McLaren, achieving the perfect progression of shades required 430 hours of painstaking work, and it says this is among the most complex paint processes done by MSO yet.

This is accented with hand-painted pinstripe accents in Napier Green on the body and the front splitter, the brake calipers are also finished in Napier Green. The MSO Black Pack adds contrast by way of gloss black wheels, upper window surround, and exhaust finisher.

For the cabin, key touch points in the cabin are trimmed in cashmere (the plushest and most luxurious type of wool), which is a first for the automaker. This soft fabric is finished in charcoal grey, adorning the centre tunnel, door inserts, lower dashboard, sun visors, head restraints, and upper back section of the seats. The seats get Lauren Green leather with contrast micro-piping, and elsewhere there’s an exclusive plaque, embroidered logos and MSO logo laser-etched onto the accelerator pedal.

This Verdant Theme is strictly a cosmetic edition, so no changes have been made to the mechanical side of things. The GT is powered by a 4.0 litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine, making 620 PS at 7,500 rpm and 630 Nm of torque from 5,500 to 6,500 rpm – more than 95% of that torque figure is available from 3,000 rpm to 7,250 rpm.

A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (Seamless Shift Gearbox) propels the 1,530-kg GT from 0-100 km/h in 3.2 seconds, 0-200 km/h in 9.0 seconds, and will go on to a top speed of 326 km/h. It boasts a healthy power-to-weight ratio of 405 PS per tonne, with McLaren claiming that the GT is 130 kg lighter than some of its closest competitors.

MSO’s managing director, Ansar Ali said: “The McLaren Verdant Theme GT by MSO is the perfect showcase for us in the way it takes modern-luxury to the next level by incorporating so much innovation. The Grand Tourer of McLaren’s range provides a sophisticated and elegant canvas for our artistry, but also I hope the spark that will inspire every McLaren owner as they seek ever more ways to personalise their car, whether it is GT, sports convertible, track supercar, or the ultimate uncompromised road car such as our new McLaren Elva.” What do you guys think of this car?