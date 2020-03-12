In Cars, International News / By Anthony Lim / 12 March 2020 10:32 am / 0 comments

Navigation service provider TomTom, Toyota Research Institute – Advanced Development (TRI-AD) and Denso have announced that trials to conceptualise a fast high definition map-building method for roads have been successful. The companies say that the result is quicker, more accurate mapping, which will aid the advancement of autonomous driving.

The testing was conducted with TRI-AD test vehicles equipped with Denso sensors and TRI-AD’s Automated Mapping Platform (AMP), working together with TomTom’s cloud-based transactional mapping platform. Vehicle sensors were used to collect road observations, which were then converted and corrected by TRI-AD’s AMP, for input into TomTom’s crowdsourced mapping platform.

The map updates are made with the aid of TomTom Roadagrams, highly accurate map snippets from car sensors, which ensures that the HD map reflects the reality of the road. Combined with sensor data from survey vehicles, the process enables TomTom to maintain a highly accurate HD map that is updated on the fly.

TomTom said that the combination of survey vehicles, crowdsourced data and human moderation enable its HD map to be extremely fast and accurate. It added that it believes that a multi-sourced HD map is essential to making safer autonomous driving possible.