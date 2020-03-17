In Buick, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 17 March 2020 4:07 pm / 0 comments

Buick GL8 Avenir Concept

Buick has announced that it will be introducing four- and six-seat variants to its GL8 Avenir range in China, which will join the regular seven-seat model. These new additions will come as part of a 2020 mid-cycle refresh for the MPV that was first previewed by the GL8 Avenir Concept at last year’s Auto Shanghai.

While official photos of the 2020 GL8 Avenir are not out yet, an earlier leak reveals that the production version is nearly identical to the concept. Exterior changes are mainly focused on the front and rear fascias, with the former sporting a more stylish winged grille that extends into redesigned headlamps featuring matrix LED technology.

There’s also a new front bumper where the lower apron now incorporates thin, vertical slits that meet up with a chrome intake surround. This differs from the wide inlet of the current model, which bears a chrome strip across nearly its entire width.

Buick GL8 Avenir Concept

At the rear, there’s now a horizontal chrome strip that links the restyled taillights, with the Buick badge positioned in the middle of it. Other notable changes include a new liftgate that sees the number plate holder be pushed further downwards, while the corner reflectors are now placed in line with a chrome line near the base of the bumper.

Based on an official image of the 2020 GL8 Avenir in its four-seat setup, the updated cabin draws clear inspiration from the 2019 concept. As such, there is a redesigned dashboard with two displays, similar to some Mercedes-Benz models, along with new switchgear, upholstery and premium trim materials.

In the rear passenger space, the production version differs a little from the concept, as the centre console that extends from the front of the show car is missing, as are the two champagne flutes – the latter sees a slight extension of the middle console area.

Buick GL8 Avenir Concept (left), production 2020 Buick GL8 Avenir (right)

These changes are meant to make the MPV more upmarket than before, and the new seat configurations will allow it to compete against rivals like the V-Class as well as the Lexus LM that offer seven-, six- and four-seat setups.

Buick says the new GL8 Avenir range will also come with “significant technology upgrades,” but did not disclose any further information. It is rumoured that the MPV will get General Motor’s 2.0 litre four-cylinder LSY engine that serves up 227 hp, which replaces the current LTG unit (same capacity) with 256 hp. The lower-output engine is deemed necessary to ensure the vehicle meets the revised emissions standard being implemented in China.

GALLERY: Buick GL8 Avenir Concept