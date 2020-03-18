In Bikes, International Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 18 March 2020 2:09 pm / 0 comments

For Malaysia and certain neighbouring countries, Yamaha only sells two scooter models with a 155 cc engine, the NMax and NVX 155. However, for Japan, there is another scooter in the 155 cc category, the 2020 Yamaha Majesty S – priced at 345,000 yen (RM14,037) in Japan – with the Majesty name not unknown to Malaysian scooter aficionados who will remember the Majesty 400.

The Majesty S 155 comes with its own styling language and differs in dimensions from the NMax. The plush seat makes the Majesty S 155 tall, with a seat height of 795 mm compared to the 765 mm of the NMax. Overall weight of the Majesy S 155 also differs at 145 kg against 127 kg and fuel is carried in a 7.4-litre tank compared to the NMax’s 6.6-litre unit.

Biggest difference between the Majesty S and the NMax is the rear suspension, with the Majesty S using a monoshock while the NMax makes do with conventional twin preload adjustable shock absorbers. With this difference in suspension design, Yamaha says the Majesty S gives a more comfortable ride compared to the NMax or NVX, especially when two-up.

Braking on the Majesty S is done with single hydraulic disc brakes front and rear, although ABS is omitted for the Japanese domestic market. Of note is the size of the front disc brake, in this case a 267 mm diameter disc in a petal pattern versus the 230 mm piece fitted to the NMax.

Engine fitment in the Majesty S is the same as the single-cylinder power plant fitted to the NMax, a 155 cc mill capable of producing 15 PS at 7,500 rom and 14 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. The Majesty S rolls on 13-inch wheels, fitted with 120/70 rubber in front and 130/70 at the back and is expected to make its Europe debut in 125 cc guise this June, lockdowns over Covid-19 permitting.