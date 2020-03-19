In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 19 March 2020 9:58 am / 4 comments

Hyundai, at the end of its 2021 Elantra livestream event, briefly mentioned that the new seventh-generation sedan will be getting the N Line treatment, because the automaker said it was deeply committed to performance and handling.

If you’ve been following Hyundai’s tracks, you would know it has an arsenal of powertrains, starting from the 1.6 litre T-GDi four-cylinder petrol mill that was introduced with the previous-generation Elantra Sport. There, the engine made a healthy 204 hp and 265 Nm of torque, while gearbox options include a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch auto. This could be the new N Line powerplant.

For the range-topping Elantra N, expect a 2.0 litre T-GDi petrol to be shoehorned up front, making at least 250 hp and 350 Nm of torque, or 275 hp in N Performance guise. It’s unclear if this engine will be matched with an automatic gearbox, but the said engine is only offered with a six-speed manual.

Additional features for the Elantra N should include an electronic limited slip differential, electronic wastegate actuator, adaptive dampers, and dedicated N exhaust system, all of which are available on the current i30 N.

For those who prefer the going green, the Elantra Hybrid’s naturally aspirated 1.6 litre GDI Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder petrol engine, together with a 32 kW electric motor and 1.32 kWh lithium-ion-polymer battery, generates a total system output of 139 horsepower and 264 Nm of torque. Drive is sent to the front wheels through a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Lastly, expect a variety of official accessories for the Elantra via the N Option line, which is like M Performance parts. This includes dozens of exterior and interior customisation options, including carbon-fibre parts, upgraded exhaust system, huge 20-inch wheels, and more. Who’s looking forward to this?

