20 March 2020

With the coronavirus and Covid-19 hitting Italy hard, good news coming out of the region is minimal but Italian motorcycle maker Ducati has posted a 2.4% increase in global growth for 2019. This translates to a turnover of 716 million euro (RM3,378 billion) and an operating profit of 52 million euro (RM245 million).

This compares against 2018’s figures of 699 million euro (RM3.29 billion) turnover and 49 million euro (RM230 million) profit. Similarly, operating margin for the Borgo Panigale firm sees a rise, from 7% in 2018 to 7.2% in 2019.

Of particular significance is the turnover per unit sold, which for 2019 reached an all time high for Ducati of 13,500 euro (RM63,819). This reflects Ducati’s positioning in the premium segment of the motorcycle market in the 500 cc and above category, which, for 2019, showed a global increase of 1.4%.

Ducati’s sales in 2019 were driven by the Panigale superbikes, which come in Panigale V4 and Panigale V2 versions, as well as the Multistrada adventure tourer. The Panigale was the best-selling super sports bike in the world for the second consecutive year, with a market share of 25%.

A total of 1,655 people work for Ducati Motor Holdings and it has 720 dealers and service centres in over 90 countries. In Malaysia, Ducati is represented by Next Bike, a division of Naza.