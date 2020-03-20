In Cars, Concept Cars, International News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / 20 March 2020 2:27 pm / 0 comments

The Gran Turismo Championships is a series of professional world championship eSports tournaments played out in Gran Turismo Sport, which has now welcomed Mazda as its latest official partner.

With the announcement, the Japanese carmaker is now confirmed as a selected manufacturer for all “World Tour 2020” live events, including the World Finals where the series championship title is decided.

To mark the occasion, a new car will be added to GT Sport through an online update on May 25. Called the Mazda RX-Vision GT3 Concept, it is essentially a racing version of the RX-Vision that made its debut at the 2015 Tokyo Motor Show, and was first teased back in November last year.

The transformation from show car to race car sees the addition of a large front splitter, deeper side skirts, a vented bonnet, an extended rear diffuser and a massive rear wing, plus other racing-related items like a bonnet quick release, tow hooks and a racing fuel filler inlet in the rear quarter window.

Power comes from a rotary engine developing 562 hp, with drive going to the rear wheels, and the car’s weight of 1,250 kg is split following a 48:52 front-to-rear distribution. With many real world races being delayed or cancelled altogether, fans will at least have something to look forward to in the digital world in May.