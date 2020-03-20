In Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Mick Chan / 20 March 2020 5:30 pm / 4 comments

The government of Thailand has announced a policy for making the country a regional hub for electric vehicles within five years, according to a Bangkok Post report. The announcement was made by deputy prime minister Somkid Jatusripitak in his capacity as chairman of the National Electric Vehicle Policy Committee, the report said.

“Strategies are in place for all parties to make Thailand an electric vehicle production base within five years. The Industry Ministry, the Energy Ministry and the Transport Ministry will implement the strategies with relevant parties,” the deputy prime minister said, adding that the strategies include EV use by governmental organisations and state enterprises, as well as the introduction of EV buses and electric motorcycle taxis.

“The goal is to be an Asean hub… Obstacles will be reduced. Markets will be built in relation to vehicle demand and charging stations, and there will be promotional privileges for both vehicles and batteries, he said.

Thai oil and gas firm PTT and the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand will help one another in the construction of EV charging stations instead of competing with each other, and the Board of Investment will work out promotional privileges for this development, the deputy prime minister said; these future EV charging stations are to be located within a radius of 200 km of each other.

By 2030, Thailand would produce ‘at least’ 750,000 electric vehicles a year, equating to 30% of the country’s total annual manufacturing capacity, said the country’s industry minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit. Ahead of that target, the country aims to have a volume of 53,000 electric motorcycle taxis in two years and 5,000 electric buses in five years, the industry minister said.