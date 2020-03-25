In Cars, Mercedes-Benz, Spyshots / By Gerard Lye / 25 March 2020 4:23 pm / 0 comments

Mercedes-Benz unveiled the new W213 E-Class facelift earlier this month in both sedan and wagon body styles, along with a variant line-up that went all the way up to the E 53 4Matic+. Naturally, the line-up will also welcome a new E 63 model in the future, which our spy photographers managed to capture in prototype form recently.

The upcoming range-topper, seen here in wagon (Estate) form, adopts the same angular headlamps as the rest of the E-Class range, but with a few model-specific cues. At the front, there’s the Panamericana grille synonymous with other AMG models and a significantly more aggressive bumper with large, functional corner intakes and vertical slats for the lower apron.

At the rear, quad exhaust tips are another mark of a full-fledged AMG model, and they flank a prominent diffuser. On this test vehicle, the fender trim elements have also been tweaked slightly and make do without the typical “V8 Biturbo 4Matic” badges. Additionally, we see 19-inch alloy wheels and concealed AMG lettering on the front grille.

While there are no photos of the interior, we can expect the same changes as regular E-Class models, including the new Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) system, but with AMG-specific displays. Other revisions should include new trim and available equipment, the latter joined by a healthy serving of carbon-fibre components to match.

Under the bonnet, the 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 should continue to be of service, although it is unknown if it will get a power bump. On the pre-facelift model, the mill serves up 612 PS (604 hp) and 850 Nm of torque in E 63 S guise, or 571 PS (563 hp) and 750 Nm in the base E 63.