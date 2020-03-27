In Bikes / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 27 March 2020 2:49 pm / 1 comment

It looks like the world has to wait a little longer for the public release of the 2020 Ducati Streetfighter V4S, with almost every country closing borders and imposing lockdowns. However, Ducati has released an image gallery of its premier naked sports bike, the Streetfighter V4S.

Shown at the Ducati World Premier in Rimini, Italy, last year, the Streetfighter V4S takes the Stradale V-four engine from the Panigale V4 and puts it in naked sports clothing. It also takes the electronics suite from the Panigale V4 to give what Ducati calls, the “Fight Formula”.

Continuing the successful formula of the Ducati Streetfighter 848, the Streetfighter V4S is essentially a superbike in naked clothing, a trend begun back in the late 80s when riders took GSX-Rs, stripped the fairings off and installed Renthal handlebars. In this case, the Streetfighter V4S has raised handlebars and a mid-mount footpeg position, placing the rider more upright.

This does not mean Ducati has forgotten aerodynamics, claiming that the biplane aerofoils mounted on the sides of the fairing generate 28 kg of downforce at 270 kmph. Which rider would be foolhardy enough to attempt 270 kmph on a naked sports bike, we don’t know, but it’s there and Ducati says it helps prevent the front wheel from floating at speed.

Motive power comes from the Desmosedici Stradale mill, displacing 1,103 cc and putting out 208 hp, the same as the fully-faired Panigale V4. In case a power to weight ratio of 1.17 is inadequate, adding the optional Akrapovic exhaust bumps power up to 220 hp with weight going from the standard Streetfighter V4’s 178 kg to 172 kg.

Naturally power has to be controlled and this is done with 6D inertial measurement unit (IMU) that gives cornering ABS, Ducati’s EVO2 traction control, slide and wheelie control – we tried the Panigale V4’s slide control at Sepang circuit and can confirm it is a lot of fun – as well as launch and engine braking control. Three riding modes are available – Race, Sport and Street – controlled by buttons on the left handlebar pod and a full-colour TFT-LCD screen displays all the necessary information.

For braking, Brembo’s road-going best, the Stylema Monobloc calliper, is used, clamping twin 330 mm discs on the front wheel. Suspension for the Streetfighter V4 uses a Showa Big Piston Front (BPF) upside-down fork and a fully-adjustable Sachs monoshock at the back with a Sachs steering damper keeping front wheel shimmy under control.

Things in the suspension department are turned up a notch for the Streetfighter V4S, which comes with Ohlins NIX-30 front forks and Ohlins TTX36 monoshock, controlled by Ohlins Smart EC electronic suspension. Also setting the Streetfighter V4S apart from the base model is an Ohlins electronic steering damper and forged aluminium Marchesini Wheels.