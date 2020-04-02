In Alfa Romeo, Cars, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, International News, Jeep / By Gerard Lye / 2 April 2020 12:37 pm / 0 comments

With automotive sales taking a bit hit due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has launched its “Drive Forward” campaign in the United States.

The campaign is similar to what General Motors has done a few weeks ago, where “well qualified” buyers will be offered 0% financing for 84 months or seven years. To entice buyers further, selected 2019 and 2020 models will also have zero payments for 90 days.

The campaign has already started as of April 1 and is applicable for Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram and Fiat vehicles, all of which are under the FCA banner. As the United States is practicing social distancing guidelines that keeps customers away from showrooms, FCA is also introducing an “online retail experience” to make purchases happen.

According to the company, the online sales platform allows customers to “complete the entire vehicle purchase process online and from the comfort of their own homes.” The service is available on DriveFCA.com, and customers will need to enter their zip code and selected their preferred brand.

From there, they can choose their desired model, browse through available inventory, get pricing estimates and value their trade-in vehicle (if any). Additional service and protection plans can then be added before the details are submitted to a local dealership.