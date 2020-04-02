In Cars, International News, McLaren / By Gerard Lye / 2 April 2020 10:16 am / 0 comments

McLaren has announced that it will furlough (grant a leave of absence) its staff due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This involves several of the company’s divisions such as McLaren Automotive, McLaren Racing and McLaren Applied Technologies.

“These measures are focused on protecting jobs in the short term to ensure our employees return to full-time work as the economy recovers,” McLaren said in an official statement.

The Formula 1 team is currently on a three-week factory shutdown due to due to the 2020 season being on hold, with a majority of staff set to be furloughed from next week, while selected staff will take a pay cut.

The team’s drivers – Lando Norris and Carloz Sainz – will join senior management in taking a temporary three-month wage reduction. This is one of several cost-cutting measures put in place due to the impact of the pandemic.

A spokeperson said that the 100-150 staff from across the group were working on a “VentilatorChallengeUK” project were not included in the measure. The group employs some 3,700 people, with around 850 of them being part of the Formula 1 team.