6 April 2020

After an earlier attempt with the R1200 C which received less than a warm reception from the motorcycling public, BMW Motorrad has shown the 2020 BMW Motorrad R18, it’s latest foray into the cruiser market. Drawing cues from the BMW R 5, BMW Motorrad has been teasing the R18 since 2019 with the Concept R18.

Coming in a low-slung “bobber” style in the retro design much in favour with the motorcycle market at the moment, the R18 uses BMW Motorrad’s signature boxer-twin. Displacing 1,802 cc, the opposed-twin mill produces 91 hp at 4,750 rpm and 152 Nm peak torque at 3,000 rpm.

What is of note is almost all the torque, 150 Nm worth, is available from 2,000 to 4,000 rpm. Power gets to the ground via an exposed drive shaft, just like the unit found on the original R5.

In keeping with the retro ethos, the R18 eschews the use of electronic suspension, offering the rider conventional telescopic forks, hidden monoshock and spoked wheels. Using 49 mm diameter fork tubes, suspension travel is 120 mm in front and 90 mm at the back.

Braking is done with twin discs on the front wheel and a single disc on the rear. Riding position is with mid-mounted foot pegs and in standard configuration, flat handlebars – no feet forward riding position here, the boxer engine design doesn’t allow it.

Naturally, a set of riding aids is offered with the R18, including three ride modes – Rock, Roll and Rain – which we assume correspond to Road, Cruise and Rain. We don’t think a “Sport” mode would be in keeping with the R18’s intended purpose, though certain BMW Motorrad retro bikes like the R nineT Urban GS have been known to show modern road bikes a clean pair of heels.

Other riding conveniences include Hill Start Assist, switchable Automatic Stability Control – traction control to you and me – and engine drag torque control, which prevents engine hop during downshifting. Also available is reverse assist to more easily maneuver the R18 around while parking and Keyless Start.

Inside the cockpit a combination round analogue speedometer and small LCD screen displays all the necessary information. LED lighting is used throughout the R18 and adaptive cornering lights are an optional factory-fitted option.

Right from the start, BMW Motorrad has said the R18 is designed for easy customisation to the rider’s desire. Serving this, the R18’s rear sub-frame is designed to be easily removable and the painted metal bodywork is easily dismantled.

The same applies to the control cables and hydraulic lines on the handlebar which are conveniently attached. This allows for easy installation of handlebars of various widths and heights with the valve and engine covers separated from the engine’s oil galleries, making them easy to remove without having to actually mess around with the engine.

A full range of customisation options is available from official Motorrad catalogue, naturally, including a collaboration with Roland Sands Design, offering “Machined” and “2-Tone-Black”, a collection of machined aluminium parts. Also available is exhaust systems from Vance and Hines which BMW Motorrad states is “Made in the USA” along with seats from Mustang Seat of the US.

For the initial launch of the 2020 R18, BMW Motorrad is offering it as a “First Edition” with a standard model for certain other markets. The R18 First Edition features a classic black finish with white pinstriped paintwork, chrome accents, a seat badge and a “First Edition” chrome clasp on the side covers.