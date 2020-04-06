In Cars, Genesis, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 6 April 2020 12:24 pm / 0 comments

Following the unveiling of new Genesis G80 last week, Hyundai’s luxury offshoot released a video highlighting the design of its executive sedan. It’s packed with a few interesting details, not least the distinctive twin line graphic that wraps around the car, but the company has also managed to cheekily sneak in what appears to be a little teaser of the brand’s upcoming models.

The darkened image shows six cars, four of which have already been revealed – the GV80 SUV on the far left, the new G80 somewhere in the middle and the Essentia and Mint concepts (which themselves are awaiting the green light for production) on the right. But it’s the cars flanking the G80 that are of interest, which are a smaller SUV (probably called the GV70) and a wagon version of either the G80 or the G70.

Since the longroof market is a shrinking one, we’re putting our money on the latter being of the higher-volume model, the G70. We should point that the car shown here wears the latest Genesis design language – as evidenced by the quad headlights forming the aforementioned twin line graphic – so it stands to reason that there will also be a facelift for the existing sedan, which hasn’t been updated since its introduction in 2017.

As their (presumptive) names suggest, both cars will be based on the G70 and should share the same engines. These include a 202 PS/441 Nm 2.2 litre turbodiesel and two turbocharged petrol mills lifted from the Kia Stinger – a 255 PS/353 Nm 2.0 litre four-cylinder and a 370 PS/510 Nm 3.3 litre twin-turbo V6. All models are expected to receive an eight-speed automatic gearbox (the 2.0 litre G70 also has the option of a six-speed manual) with a choice of either rear- or all-wheel drive.

