In Cars, International News, Motorsports, Toyota / By Matthew H Tong / 6 April 2020 4:25 pm / 0 comments

Someone had finally done it. Papadakis Racing has taken the A90 Toyota GR Supra‘s B58 3.0 litre inline-six engine and cranked it to make approximately 1,033 hp, but the manic race car will specifically be used to compete in the 2020 Formula Drift championship.

Now, the engine used for this build is based on the factory B58 unit, but gets modified with race-grade hardware and software, which includes a AEM Infinity ECU, a new valvetrain from Supertech Performance, full AEM fuel injection system (includes injectors, fuel pump and filter), larger turbocharger from BorgWarner, race-spec turbo manifold, and race-grade electronic and wiring harness.

The factory crankshaft is maintained, but the rods and pistons have been beefed up. All in, the engine produces 1,033 hp and 1,231 Nm of torque, figures which were achieved using E85 Ignite Red 114 Ethanol as fuel. The engine build took four months, all of which have been chronicled in video form.

Like most of its race cars, this Supra gets a Gforce GSR four-speed Dogbox transmission with straight-cut gears (often used in Nascar vehicles) and a custom flywheel, which sends power to the rear wheels. Also in place is a carbon-fibre driveshaft.

“It’s rare that a new engine platform comes out that has the potential that this one does. What has motivated me as a builder is doing this for the first time, without instructions. It’s exciting to achieve something that hasn’t been done before and I hope other builders and creators find that inspiring,” founder Stephan Papadakis said. His racing team is also the most successful drift team, having won three Formula Drift Championship titles.

Besides that, Papadakis Racing also stripped the car down to the bones, including the removal of sound insulation and paint. It gets a championship-compliant Pro Level roll cage, fully adjustable suspension from RSR, and a revised steering position (with a new AEM dash logger) optimised for drifting, wider front and rear track width, and a modest ducktail spoiler.

The 2020 Formula Drift Championship is set to begin on April 10 in Long Beach, California, and this Supra drift machine will be piloted by Fredric Aasbø, a talented 34-year-old professional drifter and stunt driver who hails from Norway. You may watch the series of builds, below.













