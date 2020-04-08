In Cars, Infiniti, Local News / By Danny Tan / 8 April 2020 5:09 pm / 0 comments

Tan Chong has announced assurances for Infiniti owners in Malaysia regarding service and warranty under the current movement control order (MCO), which will last till April 14, should it not be extended by the government.

According to Tan Chong Ekspres Auto Servis, the servicing arm of the company that distributes Nissan and Infiniti vehicles in Malaysia, warranties remain valid even if preventive maintenance service cannot be performed on time because of the MCO.

Also, the factory warranty for Infiniti cars expiring during the MCO period will be extended by 30 days from the last day of the control period.

The company adds that roadside assistance and towing services will remain active in the MCO, and business operation hours for for servicing will be extended to Monday to Friday, 830am to 8pm. “If you have an upcoming service appointment, kindly reschedule it via the DriveOn mobile app, call centre or direct booking with service centres,” TCEAS said in a statement.