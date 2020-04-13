In BMW, Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Mick Chan / 13 April 2020 12:10 pm / 0 comments

The next-generation BMW 7 Series is rumoured to bring not one, but two M Performance models to the line-up, according to BMW Blog. Rumoured to be codenamed G70, the German brand’s forthcoming flagship sedan will feature electrification much more heavily in its line-up.

The first of the new M Performance duo will likely be named the M750e, set to feature a plug-in powertrain that comprises a 3.0 litre inline-six petrol paired with an electric motor for a total system output of 500 PS, according to BMW Blog. This could replace the 750i of the current, G11/G12 generation, where it employs a purely internal combustion, 4.4 litre turbocharged petrol V8 engine with 530 PS and 750 Nm of torque.

The second of the forthcoming 7 Series to wear the M Performance badge will be a fully electric version, possibly badged ‘i7 M60’ or ‘Mi7’, according to the website, and this will serve as the successor to the current, V12-engined M760Li. The current flagship produces 585 PS and 850 Nm of torque, and sources told BMW Blog that the all-electric replacement will feature two electric motors for ‘at least’ 650 PS.

The forthcoming, dual-motor range-topping variant could also feature a battery pack with more than 100 kWh, allowing for a maximum range of up to 640 km on a single charge, said the website. In the due-for-2021 BMW i4, the largest battery pack is rated at 120 kWh, possibly for a range of 700 km, as the base 80 kWh battery pack is expected to give a range of 600 km.

The 7 Series line-up will also enter its next generation with mostly electrified powertrains, with pure internal combustion powertrain variants to become the minority, according to the website’s sources. The latter will comprise one petrol and one diesel; these will be the 740i with a 3.0 litre turbo inline-six petrol and the 735d with a 3.0 litre inline-six turbodiesel, and all others will be electrified.

Selected ‘i7’ nameplates have also been revealed, according to the report; these will be the i740 and i750, denoting the varying electric powertrain configurations. The i740 will be offered in rear-wheel-drive only, according to the report, which means the i750 is a likely candidate for a dual-motor powertrain. All BEV versions of the 7 Series will be able to accommodate the largest 120 kWh battery as well as fast charging, according to the report.

GALLERY: Next-gen BMW 7 Series EV spyshots