Cars, International News, Kia, 15 April 2020

It has been more than three years since the Kia Stinger made its debut, and with sales falling below the company’s expectations, a mid-cycle refresh could be the key in attracting new customers. According to a report by Top Rider a facelift is set to debut for the 2021 model year with a few significant changes.

The biggest revision involves the Stinger’s 3.3 litre twin-turbo V6, which will reportedly receive a boost from its current output of 365 hp and 510 Nm of torque to a more substantial 380 hp and 528 Nm. To go along with the added grunt, the engine is also said to receive a variable exhaust system to provide a better soundtrack.

Beyond the uprated powertrain, the report also claims the liftback model will come with tweaked front and rear bumpers, while the headlamps and taillights have been redesigned to bring them in line with more recent Kia cars.

As for the interior, expect a fully digital instrument cluster to replace the analogue dials, along with a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system in place of the current 8-inch setup.

The South Korean publication also claims Kia will introduce the 2021 Stinger in its home market sometime in July, before arriving in European and North American countries later on. Only time will tell if the facelift can help bolster sales of the Stinger, especially in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic that has heavily affected new car demand globally.