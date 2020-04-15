In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Matthew H Tong / 15 April 2020 5:55 pm / 0 comments

The very last unit of the 991-generation Porsche 911 is this 911 Speedster, and it will be sold to the highest bidder via RM Sotheby’s online bidding platform. The 911 Speedster is one of just 1,948 units made, and it really is the last ever 991 model to enter and pass down the serial production line at Porsche’s Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen factory.

The car is unregistered, finished in GT Silver Metallic paint, and has only clocked 32 delivery kilometres. Power comes from a 4.0 litre naturally-aspirated flat-six engine that makes 502 hp and 470 Nm of torque, with drive sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission. The 0-96 km/h (0-60 mph) sprint happens in just 3.8 seconds and top speed is 309 km/h.

This particular 911 Speedster also comes with the Heritage Design package, and to further seal the deal, Porsche will also provide a letter of authenticity which confirms that the chassis number applied to this car is indeed the last of the 991 model.





It will also come with a bespoke 911 Speedster Heritage Design Chronograph by Porsche Design, featuring a strap that’s made in the same cognac leather as the car’s cabin, as well as a silver winding rotor that matches the car’s wheels. It’s a COSC-certified limited edition chronograph with flyback function, which also features the car’s chassis number.

Now, the car is bound for the United States of America, but because cash is king, RM Sotheby’s said “any potential export of this car outside of the United States will be the sole responsibility of the winning bidder.” What does the highest bidder get?

Well, to start, you and your spouse will be invited to a behind-the-scenes tour of the Porsche AG Weissach development headquarters on a 1:1 basis with Dr Frank-Steffen Walliser and Andreas Preuninger, heads of the 911 and GT model lines respectively. This also includes a track session (not in the brand new car you just won via bidding, of course) and a one-of-a-kind book chronicling the assembly and completion of the last 991, including photographs and an original sketch by the Speedster design team.

Finally, the handover of the vehicle will be hosted by the president and CEO of Porsche Cars North America, Klaus Zellmer, at a dedicated event in the US. United Way Worldwide has been named the beneficiary of the auction, and all proceeds – excluding taxes and fees – will be donated to its Covid-19 Fund in the US.

“Not only does this mark the end of what, for me, was a special era but it’s especially rewarding that the last car to reach the end of the line should be the ultimate – the Speedster combined everything we learned and is the 991 in its purest form. I hope this really unique car can make a big difference to those who need help right now – and that the fortunate buyer enjoys it and drives it as we always intended,” Walliser said.