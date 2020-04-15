In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Tesla Motors / By Mick Chan / 15 April 2020 11:06 am / 0 comments

Tesla has released its latest over-the-air software updates for the Performance variants of the Model S and Model X, which is aimed at improving accelerative performance as well as thermal endurance and performance. This includes a ‘cheetah stance’ launch mode which lowers the front suspension and adjusts damping for better traction when launching off the line, says Tesla.

According to additional information received by Road & Track from Tesla, peak power increases by 50 hp with the update, while the improved thermal performance means the Teslas’ batteries can sustain prolonged use of Ludicrous Mode for full-power launches with less performance degradation than before. Before the update, P100D versions of the Model S does 0-96 km/h in 2.5 seconds, and the Model X in 2.9 seconds.

As these updates are from software applied over the air, the hardware is unchanged, which also means that the changes comes from simply raising the battery cells’ maximum operating temperature as well as introducing new thermal models for the battery pack, powertrain hardware and cells which control powertrain limits, Car and Driver reported.

A modified Model S was sighted running tests at the Nordschleife last September

A prominent high-performance competitor to the Tesla Model S is the Porsche Taycan, which the German manufacturer has touted to be more capable of doing repeated, consecutive acceleration runs without losing performance to safeguards aimed at prolonging battery life.

The ‘Cheetah Stance’ update is the latest in Tesla’s endeavour for electric vehicle performance supremacy, following a number of feats last year. It set the EV lap record at Laguna Seca in California, and around the same time was testing a Model S ‘P100D+’ around the Nurburgring Nordschleife in preparation for a lap record attempt around the 20.8 km-long German circuit.

Another example of a modified Model S was subsequently hand-timed for a lap around the circuit in seven minutes 23 seconds, or 19 seconds quicker than the Porsche Taycan had previously managed unofficially during testing, according to Auto Motor und Sport at the time.