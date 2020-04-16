In Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 16 April 2020 5:25 pm / 0 comments

With a brutally minimalist and functional design reminiscent of IKEA furniture, the 2020 Cake Kalk INK SL is a lightweight electric motorcycle (e-bike) designed for off-road and commuter use. Coming from a line of off-road e-bikes, the Kalk INK SL is a road-legal fourth version of the Cake Kalk series – Kalk OR, Kalk&, Kalk INK and Kalk INK SL – and recently released Ösa+ and Ösa Lite.

The Kalk INK SL features components that are more robust than the items found on the more off-road oriented Kalk&, where speed and lightness is preferred. “This bike stems from the uncompromising and superlight Kalk&, but uses components, wheels, and suspension that are a bit more rigid, which means it’s straightforward to maintain and easy to use,” says founder and CEO of Cake, Stefan Ytterborn.

Weighing in at 65 kg plus 17 kg for a 2.6 kWh, 50 Ah, 51.8 Volt battery, the Kalk INK SL cradles its 10 kW electric motor in a 6061 aluminium frame. Using 420 o-ring chain drive, the Kalk INK SL uses a 12-tooth rubber insert sprocket in front and a 72-tooth sprocket at the back.

Cake says the Kalk INK SL delivers 252 Nm of torque at the rear wheel and range is claimed to be 86 km by WMTC-II testing standards. This translates to three to four hours of battery power and a top speed of 45 km/h in “Explore” mode.

Setting the Kalk INK Sl’s controller to “Excite” mode gives one to two hours of riding time while “Excel” yields an hour of riding at maximum torque and the governed top speed of 90 km/h. There are also three braking modes – Freewheel which lets the back wheel spin and no regeneration, 2-stroke for light braking regeneration and 4-stroke for maximum electricity regeneration.

Priced at 10,500 euros (RM49,682) orders are being taken by Cake with the placement of a 200 euro (RM946) deposit for shipment ex-Rotterdam, The Netherlands. Delivery for both online orders and at appointed Cake distributors is scheduled to begin July 2020.