In Cars, Honda, International News, Technology / By Matthew H Tong / 16 April 2020 5:39 pm / 3 comments

Honda Motor Europe has announced the expansion of its battery recycling partnership with SNAM (Société Nouvelle d’Affinage des Métaux), in which the latter will collect and recycle lithium-ion and nickel metal hydride (NiMH) batteries from older Honda hybrid vehicles. These batteries will be collected from Honda’s dealer network and Authorised Treatment Facilities (ATF) in 22 countries.

The typical process begins with the collection of used batteries using low carbon vehicles. The hybrid battery packs will then be assessed for recyclability, and those that can be reused will be repurposed by SNAM for domestic and industrial applications, largely as energy storage units.

For damaged batteries, valuable materials such as cobalt and lithium will be extracted using hydrometallurgy techniques involving the use of aqueous chemistry. These materials can be reused for new battery production, colour pigments, or even useful additives for mortar. Other recyclable materials include copper, metal, and plastics.

Honda dealers can arrange and request for these end-of-life batteries to be collected through SNAM’s online platform. The move falls in line with the automaker’s Electric Vision aspirations, with which 100% of its mainstream vehicles will be electrified from 2022. The first model to be launched under this plan was the CR-V Hybrid in 2019, which has since been joined by the all-new Jazz e:HEV Hybrid and Honda e.

Honda Motor Europe’s senior vice president, Tom Gardner said: “As demand for Honda’s expanding range of hybrid and electric cars continues to grow, so does the requirement to manage batteries in the most environmentally-friendly way possible.”

“Recent market developments may allow us to make use of these batteries in a second life application for powering businesses or by using recent improved recycling techniques to recover useful raw materials which can be used as feedstock into the production of new batteries.”