By Mohan K Ramanujam / 17 April 2020

As the world comes to grips with the reality of living with Covid-19, the world’s premier motorcycle championship, MotoGP, has imposed a freeze on technical development for 2020. Any design changes to engines, components and aerodynamics will be brought forward to 2021.

This means all teams will begin the 2021 season race season with part and components registered with motorcycle racing’s governing body, the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) as of March 2020. Conditions imposed by the technical development moratorium include no update of any homologated parts during the 2020 season, applicable to all manufacturers whether there is a concession given by FIM or not.

From 2021 onwards, normal technical upgrade regulations will apply which means, as per current regulations, no engine evolution for non-concession manufacturers and only one aerodynamic bodywork update per rider for all manufacturers. For Moto 2, with homologation engines supplied by Triumph, all technical regulations remain in force till the end of 2021.

As for frame and swingarm specifications for Moto 2, each team is required to declare a choice of two frame and swingarm specifications per rider from the approved homologation list. All selections will also apply to any replacement or substitute rider who rides in place of the registered rider in 2021.

In Moto 3, no further upgrades will be permitted on any listed performance parts, chassis, swingarm, engine, aero body, gearbox or throttle body for 2020 and 2021. Additionally, for the Moto 2 and Moto 3 classes, ride height adjustments are not permitted, although this is allowed for MotoGP only on the starting grid to aid the rider at the start of the race.

FIM considers ride height adjustment technology to be costly and in the interests of keeping a spending cap on the sport, the technology is banned for these two categories with immediate effect. However, while the use of any device that modifies or adjusts the motorcycle’s ride height while it is moving is forbidden, mechanical/hydraulic suspension spring preload adjusters, directly operated by the rider is allowed.