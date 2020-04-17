In Audi, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 17 April 2020 2:13 pm / 0 comments

Audi has just released a massive photo gallery of the RS5 Coupé and RS5 Sportback facelift. The updated pair was introduced in December last year, featuring small visual nip and tucks on the inside and out.

Both cars are powered by the same 2.9 litre twin-turbocharged V6 TFSI engine, producing 450 PS and 600 Nm of torque. Power goes out to all four wheels through an RS-specific eight-speed tiptronic automatic gearbox, enabling a century sprint time of 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 280 km/h.

To sum up the revisions, the RS5 Coupe and Sportback get new LED headlights with revised LED DRL graphics (matrix LED with laser lights are optional), a shorter Singleframe grille, new front bumper with large air inlets, redesigned side sills and rear diffuser, classic RS twin oval exhaust exits, and standard-fit 19-inch wheels (upgradable to 20-inch items; the RS5 Sportback here wears the bronze 20-inch alloys).

For the cabin, there’s a new 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit, but this can be upgrade to the fancier Audi virtual cockpit plus with RS-specific performance graphics. In the middle is a freestanding 10.1-inch MMI touchscreen display with acoustic feedback, featuring Audi’s latest MIB 3 operating system. There’s also leather-wrapped RS sport seats, and a raft of driver assist systems. Prices start from 83,500 euros (RM386k).

GALLERY: 2020 Audi RS5 Coupé

