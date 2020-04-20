In view of the current Movement Control Order (MCO) in Malaysia, Modenas is providing after sales service at selected branches. These are at the Modenas Service Centres in Subang, Selangor; Ipoh, Perak; Gurun, Kedah; and Kuantan, Pahang.
Operating hours at the listed Modenas Service Centres are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mondays and Thursdays only, from April 20. Customers are required to make an appointment to service their Modenas motorcycle or scooter by sending a Whatsapp message to 019-570 8135, or online at http://bit.ly/mcobookaservice or http://bit.ly/jomservis.
Customer will be contacted by the respective branches to confirm a suitable date and time for a service slot with appointments made on a first-come, first-serve basis. For resumption of services, Modenas service centres will be implementing procedures as prescribed by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry including social distancing and personal hygiene.