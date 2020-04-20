In Bikes, Local Bike News, Modenas / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 20 April 2020 4:23 pm / 0 comments

In view of the current Movement Control Order (MCO) in Malaysia, Modenas is providing after sales service at selected branches. These are at the Modenas Service Centres in Subang, Selangor; Ipoh, Perak; Gurun, Kedah; and Kuantan, Pahang.

Operating hours at the listed Modenas Service Centres are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mondays and Thursdays only, from April 20. Customers are required to make an appointment to service their Modenas motorcycle or scooter by sending a Whatsapp message to 019-570 8135, or online at http://bit.ly/mcobookaservice or http://bit.ly/jomservis.

Customer will be contacted by the respective branches to confirm a suitable date and time for a service slot with appointments made on a first-come, first-serve basis. For resumption of services, Modenas service centres will be implementing procedures as prescribed by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry including social distancing and personal hygiene.