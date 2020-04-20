In Cars, International News, Volvo / By Gerard Lye / 20 April 2020 1:47 pm / 0 comments

Volvo Cars has restarted production at its Torslanda plant in Sweden as of Monday (April 20, 2020) following a short period of downtime due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The decision comes after discussions with relevant labour unions in the country, which will also see its Swedish offices begin operations again.

The carmaker said it has been preparing for several weeks so both the plant and offices are as safe as possible for its employees to return in a way that safeguards their health. Additionally, it maintained close communication with all partners and suppliers to ensure continued production amid ongoing yet reducing disruptions in the supply chain.

Depending on demand in the market as well as the number of existing orders, Volvo will adjust the productions volumes in Torslanda accordingly. “We have a responsibility towards our employees and our suppliers to restart operations now that the situation allows it,” said Håkan Samuelsson, CEO of Volvo Cars.

“The best thing we can do to help society is to find ways to restart the company in a safe way, thereby safeguarding people’s health and their jobs,” he added. Other sites in the company’s manufacturing network like the Ghent plant in Belgium have also resume production on Monday, albeit at a reduced output.

Meanwhile, the South Carolina plant in the United States will restart operations on May 11. As for the engine plant in Skövde and the body component manufacturing site in Olofström – both located in Sweden – they will continue to plan their production on a weekly basis and adapt according to needs in the other plants.