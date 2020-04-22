In Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 22 April 2020 4:52 pm / 14 comments

It is common in these days of action cams and smartphones to upload your exploits on social media but a 28-year old male from Penang found to his detriment there is no escaping the long arm of the law. Bragging about traversing the Penang Bridge in the shortest time possible, the youth uploaded a video of him riding his Kawasaki ZX-6R at high speed.

From the video, the digital readout exceed 260 km/h and it was obvious from the sound of the engine over the video the throttle was maxed out. His riding also included changing lanes several times and weaving in and out of traffic, light as it is during these times of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

This is obviously against the law, the police responded quickly in apprehending the young man who is reported to work as a nurse in a hospital. He will be charged under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for dangerous riding.