It is common in these days of action cams and smartphones to upload your exploits on social media but a 28-year old male from Penang found to his detriment there is no escaping the long arm of the law. Bragging about traversing the Penang Bridge in the shortest time possible, the youth uploaded a video of him riding his Kawasaki ZX-6R at high speed.
From the video, the digital readout exceed 260 km/h and it was obvious from the sound of the engine over the video the throttle was maxed out. His riding also included changing lanes several times and weaving in and out of traffic, light as it is during these times of the Movement Control Order (MCO).
This is obviously against the law, the police responded quickly in apprehending the young man who is reported to work as a nurse in a hospital. He will be charged under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for dangerous riding.
Comments
when ignorance dominates the human mind…
You mean stupid man, right?
This is trully a dangerous and crazy act by a certain Game Over mat rempit just to show off in the social media. I hope the law enforcement can give a Game-Changing heavy punishment to him for going out with stupid reason during MCO and cause danger in the bridge
Padan muka..very irresponsible
Balasan sbb upload video utk berlagak.
Kalau niat dia upload utk sedekah amal jariah mesti tak kantoi…hahahahah
Kawasaki ZX-6R baru Rm80k. So 800 sebulan jek
Blame the dealer… for bringing in Sonic Bike
Moral of the story, don’t post your secrets on social media! Never know who will pick the news up!
Cheer up Abang2. Hidup ini sekali sahaja. :D
I might suggest that once accident happened, leg broken and hospitalized, he should try doing 260km/hr on a wheel chair.
Well done abang-abang polis for quickly apprehending him! We don’t need idiot moves such as this. If he’d ride himself off the bridge and we don’t need to retrieve his body, I’m all for it. However we’d need to break MCO just to find his sorry corpse…. so better to fine him this time.
I support police action on speeding, however my concerns are the recorded speed and sound which too me is not accurate or even illogical, speaking as a non-lawyer and someone who do not own a high powered bike
Possibly interesting for Malaysians: A GT-R driver in the UK, who was caught with 309km/h on the highway, was sentenced to 28 months prison and his driving license was suspended for 10 years.
His license should be suspended for next 2 years to teach him a lesson.