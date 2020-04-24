In Local News / By Danny Tan / 24 April 2020 5:43 pm / 0 comments

Having issues with your car battery during the movement control order (MCO)? Unsurprising, because we’ve been staying at home and not running the car, but didn’t you just change the battery?

It’s good to have a warranty for your car battery, and when it comes to this, Amaron offers a pretty lengthy one. The company is offering a 36-month pro-rata warranty on its car batteries, which it says outstrips the 18 or 24 months protection offered by the competition. Amaron says that its 36-month pro-rata warranty is proof of the confidence it has in its batteries.

The up to 36 months pro-rata warranty is only valid with online registration from Amaron’s nationwide authorised dealers, so it pays to get yours from the right source. The warranty can be claimed from the dealership network.

Here’s an extra tip. It’s not something that many of us take note of, but it’s advisable that your new battery is “fresh”, or not kept for more than eight months from the date of manufacture, for optimum performance. More info can be found at Amaron’s Facebook page.