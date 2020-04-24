In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Gerard Lye / 24 April 2020 10:09 am / 0 comments

For some owners of classic Porsche cars, letting go off their pride and joy is an implausible idea. However, as fun as the driving experience may be, there’s no denying that the infotainment systems in these cars are more than a little dated by modern standards.

One solution is to install an aftermarket head unit, but this might not appeal to everyone, as there are some who prefer something that came from directly from the OEM. Thankfully, Porsche Classic, a division that is responsible for spare parts supply and factory restorations of all of the brand’s road-approved classic cars, has got you covered.

The company recently introduced two variants of its Porsche Classic Communication Management (PCCM), both of which feature a high-resolution touchscreen and modern functions such as DAB+ digital radio, Apple CarPlay, onboard navigation and various media playback mediums like an SD card, USB, AUX and Bluetooth.

The first variant is a further development of the previous unit made for Porsches with 1-DIN slots, including 911 models of the 1960s and the last 911 with air cooling from the start of the 1990s (993 model series); it can also be fitted to earlier front- and mid-engine models.

Within the 1-DIN unit, there are two rotary knobs, six integrated buttons and a 3.5-inch touchscreen display. There’s also a navigation function with “point of interest search,” although this requires a separate SD card with the corresponding map material.

Those who own a 911 model of the 996 generation or Boxster model of the 986 generation can opt for the PCCM Plus system that uses a 2-DIN format. Featuring a larger 7-inch touchscreen, the second variant is also compatible with Android Auto and the company says the unit’s haptic and visual design is based on adjacent components such as air vents switchgear for a seamless integration.

Additionally, peripheral components already installed in the vehicle such as the amplifier, loudspeakers or antenna can still be used, plus the navigation displays in the instrument cluster are also still supported.

Pricing-wise, the PCCM system will set you back 1,439.89 euros (RM6,767.52), while the PCCM Plus costs 1,606.51 euros (RM7,551.08). The prices include the relevant map material for the navigation function and VAT, and these units can be ordered via the Porsche Classic online shop. So, if you’re looking to inject modern connectivity into your vintage or young classic Porsche, there’s now an “OEM way” to do it.