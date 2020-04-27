In Cars, International News, Lamborghini / By Matthew H Tong / 27 April 2020 11:08 am / 2 comments

This is one of those crazy car conversions that you think exists only in posters, but it’s not. This is the Mansory Cabrera, which is basically a fully converted Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. Only three units conversions be produced for “willing” Aventador SVJ owners worldwide, and it’s launched to celebrate Mansory’s 30th anniversary.

In typical Lamborghini tradition, Mansory chose the name Cabrera, which is one of the best known and important breeding lines in Spanish bull fighting history. Other prominent breeds were the Gallardo and Miura, but those were obviously taken.

The Cabrera conversion includes an extensive carbon-fibre makeover for the external bodywork, effectively making the SVJ close to 41 mm wider. It’s finished in a special paint colour called Vento Verde, and it also comes complete with newly-developed LED headlights and separate LED DRLs.

Apparently, the air inlets in the front apron helps optimise air flow to the radiator. The apron has also been designed to increase downforce, which the company says improves overall road grip. The sides get prominently sculpted skirts to go with the wider wheel arches (a well-known Mansory trait), and the Cabrera also features a new underbody double diffuser for better air flow.

At the back, the conversion brings a new rear lip, quad exhaust exits, as well as a huge fixed spoiler. The engine bonnet also appears to be bolder, featuring a cleverly designed roof scoop with an attachment that connects to the spoiler. The wheels can also be swapped out for Mansory’s more aero-inspired forged alloy wheels, if you so fancy.

The green exterior theme continues into the cabin, featuring distinct arrow-shaped decorative seams with forged carbon graphics. There’s ample use of Alcantara and carbon-fibre, while unique touches include the Cabrera badging on the dashboard, new floor mats, and green leather door pulls.

On the performance side of things, the Cabrera remains powered by the Aventador SVJ’s roaring 6.5 litre naturally-aspirated V12 engine, which makes 770 hp at 8,500 rpm and 720 Nm at 6,750 rpm in stock tune. Mansory brought those figures up to 810 hp and 780 Nm, allowing it to sprint from 0-100 km/h in 2.6 seconds (0.2 seconds quicker)! The top speed is rated at 355 km/h.

Other factory hardwares are reportedly untouched, so it retains the same seven-speed Independent Shifting Road (ISR) gearbox, rear-wheel steering (LRS) and four-wheel drive system. The Aventador SVJ weighs about 1,525 kg, but it’s unclear how much the Mansory Cabrera weighs. So, what do you think of this?