In Audi, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 27 April 2020 10:01 am / 0 comments

ABT Sportsline has added a new product to its catalogue, this time taking the 2020 Audi SQ7 facelift and giving it the familiar stealthy look, some power upgrades, as well as a wide body treatment. It offered a similar package for the pre-facelift SQ7, and you may check that out, here.

To start, ABT bumped up the SQ7 TDI’s factory output from 435 PS and 900 Nm to 510 PS and 970 Nm, thanks to a new control unit. The SUV is powered by a 4.0 litre biturbo V8 diesel engine that’s assisted by a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, featuring a tertiary electric-powered compressor. An eight-speed automatic, quattro all-wheel drive and all-wheel steering are standard.

The tuning company did not reveal the new century sprint time, but it’s expected to complete the run in 4.6 seconds, or 0.2 seconds quicker than stock. Top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h.

On the visual side of things, ABT Sportsline is also offering its ABT Aero wide body kit, which includes sporty bits such as the front lip, wing extensions, door strip attachments, fender inserts, rear diffuser, and an end-pipe kit. A “lite” version of the Aero kit is also available, which sees the deletion of the wing extensions.

Other options include a rear spoiler or wing inserts made from high quality composite or carbon-fibre, ABT Sound Control for models with factory-fitted active sound systems, and three selections of 22-inch ABT sports wheels – Sport GR in gloss or matte black, HR Aero in dark smoke and the flow-forming high-performance HR-F in shadow silver.

Inside, ABT offers a new start-stop switch cap with illuminated logo, ABT door entry lighting, carbon-fibre dashboard inserts, carbon-fibre seat frame covers, and carbon-fibre shift knob cover..