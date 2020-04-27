In Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 27 April 2020 11:31 am / 0 comments

Hard hit by Covid-19 with 189,973 cases and 25,549 deaths, Italy saw a total national lockdown but things are gradually gaining a semblance of normality. Ducati’s main manufacturing facility in Borgo Panigale is set to resume production on April 27, with “strict compliance with safety procedures.”

Work at the factory was temporarily halted on March 13 to reorganize production schedules. A government order to stop all non-essential activities meant production did not restart in the interim despite Ducati being ready.

The first phase of resumption of work at the factory will involve the production lines, with workshop staff being the first to return. This will be followed by engine assembly workers while the motorcycle assembly line begins April 28.

Production has been reorganised, going from an eight-hour shift to two seven-hour shifts. This allows the minimum number of people to be inside the plant while still minimising possible contact. Embracing the work from home practice, Ducati staff in the commercial, marketing, IT, personnel management, finance, purchasing and logistics areas will be working remotely.

“We are ready to go, we have worked hard over the past few weeks to minimize any risk,” said Claudio Domenicali, Ducati chief executive officer. “Despite this we will have to be extremely cautious and rigorous. The virus is still in circulation and we must therefore be careful to combat any possible form of transmission.”

However, visits to the Ducati Museum, factory and Fisica in Moto continue to be suspended until further notice. Entry into the factory is prohibited for suppliers, dealers, external contracted companies, and external staff in general, unless proven and unavoidably required for the continuity of production activities, product development and general services.