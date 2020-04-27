In Audi, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 27 April 2020 5:40 pm / 0 comments

Mansory has finally added Audi to its portfolio of auto brands, and its debuting model is the C8 Audi RS6 Avant. Prior to this, the luxury car tuning firm based in Brand, Germany, had worked on the first-generation R8, technically making this RS6 Avant its second Audi offering.

As with most of Mansory’s conversion packages, the RS6 Avant’s modified exterior parts are made from in-house manufactured carbon-fibre. These include the front lip, side skirts, rear lip with integrated diffuser, and quad exhaust exits as opposed to Audi’s usual dual oval tips.

The exterior is finished in deep black with orange decorative strips, and it sits on 22-inch forged YN.10 alloy wheels shod with 295/30 ultra-high performance tyres on all corners.

Inside, the cabin has been completely relined with soft Nappa leather and Alcantara. The seats, dashboard and other interior components are draped in this luxurious material, and in typical Mansory fashion, carbon-fibre parts are littered throughout. In keeping up with the theme, orange piping and cross stitching were used on the seats, door trims, carpet, steering wheel, and centre console.

Besides the visual enhancements, Mansory also increased the output from the car’s standard 4.0 litre V8 TFSI engine. Thanks to a new ECU unit and the high-performance exhaust system, the engine produces 740 PS and 1,000 Nm of torque, sprinting from 0-100 km/h in a blistering time of 3.2 seconds.

To compare, the standard RS6 Avant makes 600 PS at 6,000 to 6,250 rpm and 800 Nm of torque from 2,050 to 4,500 rpm, which is good for a century sprint time of 3.6 seconds and 0-200 km/h in 12 seconds. The standard eight-speed tiptronic automatic, adaptive air suspension, and Audi quattro all-wheel drive system are not modified, though.