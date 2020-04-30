In Cars, International News, Lamborghini / By Gerard Lye / 30 April 2020 2:16 pm / 0 comments

German tuner Novitec has released a new modification programme for the Lamborghini Huracan Evo in an attempt to make the sports car even sportier than it already is. According to the company, the range of components not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of the model, but also help improve its aerodynamic efficiency.

Almost all the parts are made of carbon-fibre, and they include a central blade, two-piece spoiler extensions and end plates for the front bumper. There’s also a new front bonnet lid with integrated ducts that send air to just ahead of the windshield for additional downforce.

Along the sides, there are new side mirror covers and rocker panels to give the car a lower stance, while extended air intakes near the rear side windows have been fitted to optimise the supply of fresh air to the engine bay.

For something flashier, Novitec offers a large rear wing and a more prominent rear diffuser for additional downforce gains. Also available is an entirely new engine cover, with an air scoop that reaches the roof and an end plate near its rear edge.



Beyond the aero parts, the company also worked with Vossen to produce a selection of forged wheels that are offered in a staggered setup – 20-inch front and 21-inch rear. The car seen in these photos is riding on NL4 Y-spoke units, which are available with a five-lug pattern or centre lock design, and with a choice of two finishes.

Alternatively, there’s the three-piece NL1 set in a five twin-spoke design, which only comes with a five-lug pattern. All three variants are paired with 245/30 front and 325/25 rear Pirelli P-Zero rubbers.

To go along with the wheels, Novitec sport springs can be specified to reduce the ride height by about 35 mm for an even better stance and a lower centre of gravity. Meanwhile, the engine remains largely untouched, save for the optional Novitec Race exhaust system that can be made from either stainless steel or lightweight Inconel alloy.

The company did not go into detail about interior modifications available, but says that it only works with the finest leather and Alcantara to fulfill any customer requests, regardless of how unique they might be.