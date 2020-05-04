In Bikes, International Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 4 May 2020 3:38 pm / 0 comments

Much awaited by adventure riders in Malaysia is the 2020 Yamaha Tenere 700, sometimes known as the T700, but there is no news if Yamaha’s middleweight adventure machine will make it to the local market. However, Malaysia’s ASEAN neighbour Thailand does get the Tenere 700, at a price of 439,000 Thai baht (RM58,934).

Carrying Yamaha’s Crossplane 2 liquid-cooled parallel-twin displacing 689 cc, the Tenere 700 produces 72.4 hp at 9,000 rpm and 68 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. Fed by EFI, the Tenere 700 gets power to the ground via a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive.

Suiting the more off-road purpose of the Tenere 700, compared to the road-going nature of the Tracer 700, front suspension uses 43 mm diameter upside-down forks with 210 mm of travel and a 200 mm travel monoshock at the back. Tyre sizes are also oriented for off-road use, 90/90-21 rubber in front and 150/70-18 at the back, but Yamaha says the Tenere 700 is capable of being a long-range cruiser.

The Tenere 700 weighs in at 205 kg and fuel is carried in a 16-litre tank which gives a claimed 350 km range. A double-cradle tubular steel frame ties everything together and seat height places the rider 880 mm off the ground.

The four-element LED headlight takes design cues from Dakar Rally bikes and with the upright, clear windshield, gives the Tenere 700 a tall, leggy look. So, the question that needs to be asked is, is Hong Leong Yamaha Motor, as distributors for Yamaha motorcycles in Malaysia, bringing in the Tenere 700?