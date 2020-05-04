In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / 4 May 2020 11:01 am / 0 comments

Ever wondered what the Proton Iriz looked like if it had two less doors? Well, through the magic of rendering, Theophilus Chin has created just such a model, which evokes memories of the Satria Neo that ceased production in 2015.

The Iriz certainly has a case for being a sporty, three-door hatchback, seeing how it is pretty competent in terms of ride and handling. There’s also some motorsport pedigree to go along with it, as the model is the rally vehicle of choice for Mellors Elliot Motorsport (MEM), who were also responsible for the S2000 racer previously.

The rendered vehicle is as you’d expect, taking the form of a regular Iriz but with the two rear passenger doors removed. This edit sees the use of new side windows, with the ones aft of the doors being reminiscent of those on the Satria Neo – the beltline has also been adjusted to be higher.

The rest of the three-door Iriz is pretty much identical to the facelifted five-door model introduced in April 2019, including the redesigned bumpers, new Iriz badge and the Proton script sitting atop a black trim piece on the tailgate.

The current Iriz is available with two VVT naturally-aspirated petrol engines, with the 1.3 litre version producing 95 PS at 5,750 rpm and 120 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, while the 1.6 litre unit bumps those figures to 109 PS and 150 Nm. Depending on the variant, the engines are mated to either a five-speed manual or continuously variable transmission.