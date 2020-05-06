In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 6 May 2020 1:10 pm / 0 comments

From the factory, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class offers seating for five people across two rows, but if that isn’t enough for you, Hofele is on hand with a solution. The German tuner recently announced a new modification programme for the Geländewagen, which includes the option of a six-seat, three-row (2-2-2) configuration.

The process is rather straightforward, as the second-row bench is ditched and replaced with two individual seats. From there, an additional row with two seats is fitted, which can be accessed via the passthrough in the middle row.

The add-on is not without some drawbacks, as the company says the rearmost seating area severely compromises luggage space and is rather cramped, making it “more suitable for children or smaller adults.” Thankfully, the third row can be easily removed when required, although you’ll have to find a place to stow them.

Besides the six-seat option, Hofele also offers extra-wide opening rear doors to make it easier to enter the vehicle, as well as patented, electrically deployable side steps that sees the side exit exhausts move with the side steps as they lower into place.

Other modifications include body components like a new bumper with dark shadow chrome around the inlets and carbon-fibre trim, carbon fender flares, a roof-mounted light bar, a carbon-fibre spare wheel cover, and a selection of wheels. The interior can also be spruced up with bespoke Berry Red leather, anthracite Alcantara and carbon-fibre trim.

This particularly example is based on the G 63 variant of the G-Class, although no changes have been made to the 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 under the bonnet. Other variants like the G 350 d and G 500 can also be sent in to be modified, Hofele says.