For riders’ peace of mind, BMW Motorrad has increased the warranty period on its Motorrad brand helmets to five years from the previous two-year period. The five-year warranty applies to all BMW Motorrad helmets purchased in 2020 and is retroactively applied to any helmet bought on or after January 1, 2020.

The warranty applies to material and manufacturing defects, valid for helmets purchased from a participating BMW Motorrad dealer. Helmets purchased in 2019 and previously will only have a 24-month warranty.

However, the BMW Motorrad communication system installed as an option in its helmets is excluded from this warranty extension. The five-year warranty excludes damage caused by improper handling, an accident or the improper installation of the system and accessories.

Scratches on the visor, sun shield, helmet shell or plastic parts are also not covered by the manufacturer’s warranty. The full range of BMW Motorrad helmets, riding gear and motorcycle accessories is available from authorised BMW Motorrad Malaysia dealers.