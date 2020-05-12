In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 12 May 2020 9:57 am / 3 comments

This is the 2021 Toyota Prius 2020 Edition, which is a special edition model meant to commemorate 20 years of the hybrid model’s introduction to the United States for the 2021 model year.

Limited to just 2,020 units, the 2020 Edition is based on the Prius XLE trim sold in the country and is being offered in either Supersonic Red or Wind Chill Pearl. Both colours will come with black trim, including on the B-pillars and mirror caps, as well as a body-coloured rear spoiler and 17-inch five-spoke alloy wheels finished in black.

Inside, you’ll find more black trim on the shift knob and A-pillars, smoked air vents, and a model-specific emblem applied to the floor mats and key fob. The rest of the kit is as per the XLE trim, including a heated, eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, a heated steering wheel, along with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.

As part of the 2021 model year update, the Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 suite come as standard, with pre-collision braking with low-light pedestrian detection, full-speed range dynamic radar cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, parking assist, bicyclist detection, lane departure alert, automatic high beams, and road sign assist.

The original Prius went on sale in Japan in 1997 but only arrived in the United States a few years later. Since its introduction, the hybrid model has continuously evolved and is currently in its fourth generation, with more than 1.9 million units sold in the US through 2019.