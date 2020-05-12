In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 12 May 2020 1:07 pm / 0 comments

Recently shown at the 2020 Wheels and Waves show in Biarritz, Spain, this selection of the Honda CB1000R Neo Sports Cafe customs – priced in Malaysia at RM74,999 – are now the subject of an online poll for Honda fans. Taking the engine and frame of the CB1000R, various custom shops have stamped their mark on Honda’s current litre-class naked sports bike and CB1000R fans can go to the hondacustoms.com to vote for their choice.

Some of the custom CB1000Rs have taken inspiration from race bikes from Honda’s past, including the Dani Pedrosa Replica and the Dirt Endurance, a curious mashup between a Bol D’Or endurance racer and a dirt tracker. Others are yet more imaginative, like the Monkey Kong, a CB1000R dressed in Monkey mini bike clothing, and the Africa Four CRF1000R, a cross between the Neo Sports Cafe and Honda’s Africa Twin CRF1000L adventure bike.

Carrying an inline four-cylinder 998 cc mill, the CB1000R produces 143 hp at 7,500 rpm and 104 Nm of torque at 8,250 rpm. Power goes through a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive and the CB1000R makes more mid-range power by using reinforced pistons, greater valve stroke with bigger valves, larger intake and redesigned combustion chamber, along with a 4-2-1 exhaust Honda claims is 4.5 kg lighter than most factory exhausts.

Braking is done with twin radial-mount callipers grabbing 310 mm diameter floating brake discs and a single 265 mm disc at the back, with two-channel ABS as standard. Three ride modes are available, Standard, Sport, and Rain, with a fourth user customisable mode and LED lighting is used throughout.

Suspension is with an adjustable Show Separate Function Big Piston fork (SFF-BP) in front and fully-adjustable Showa monoshock. There are two colour options available in Malaysia – Graphite Black and Candy Chromosphere Red.