By Mohan K Ramanujam / 13 May 2020 11:55 am

Setting the standard for long distance motorcycle touring since 1975, the current model Honda Gold Wing – priced at RM208,800 in Malaysia – now gets Android Auto connectivity for the rider’s smartphone. This allows the rider to seamlessly access Android smartphone functions such as music, phone calls and messaging.

While the Gold Wing received Apple CarPlay integration for the US and Canada markets in 2017, this move to include Android Auto allows a wider audience for the app’s functionality. A software update and method will be advised to current model Gold Wing owners in June.

The Gold Wing is Honda’s flagship touring motorcycle and carries a flat-six engine that displaces 1,833 cc. Power output from the six cylinders is claimed to be 124.7 hp at 5,500 rpm and 170 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm.

A seven-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) with electric reverse gear gets power to the ground via shaft drive. Four ride modes are available to the Gold Wing rider – Tour, Sport, Econ and Rain – with the ECU also controlling brake force distribution depending on mode.

Honda’s Smart Key allows for keyless opening of panniers and trunk while LED lighting, along with riding lights set low on the front fairing, lights up the way. In Malaysia, the Honda Gold Wing is only available in the DCT-equipped Tour version in Pearl Glare White.