13 May 2020

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) is offering cash rebates and low interest rates for selected models in its Ramadhan Rewards promotion, which takes place from now until May 31, 2020.

For its best-seller, the Triton pick-up truck, you can get cash rebates of up to RM6,000 or a low 0.88% p.a. with Maybank or Public Bank. On top of that, existing Mitsubishi owners will get an additional RM3,000 rebate, while other pick-up truck owners get an extra RM2,000. The offers vary between variants available (retailing from RM79,890 to RM137,900), with total discounts ranging from RM4,000 to RM8,000.

The seven-seat Outlander SUV (RM137,888 to RM152,888), meanwhile, can be had with cash rebates of up to RM2,000, plus two years of free maintenance. Those looking for the ASX can look forward to an RM8,888 trade-in top up, together with five years of free maintenance. Not bad at all for a model priced between RM118,866 and RM133,336.