In Bikes, International Bike News, MV Agusta / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 14 May 2020 5:45 pm / 0 comments

With the relaxation of lockdown in Italy, Italian motorcycle maker MV Agusta has started production of the 2020 MV Agusta Superveloce 800. Presented here in a small gallery of outdoor shots, the Super Veloce 800 comes in two colour schemes, based on customer feedback.

These are Metallic Carbon Black/Dark Metallic Matt Grey and MV Agusta’s corporate colours of Ago Red/Ago Silver, which harken back to the days when MV Agusta dominated the Grand Prix race tracks with legendary racer Giacomo Agostini. Both versions of the Superveloce 800 come with a gold painted frame and six-spoked wheels.

First revealed during the 2019 EICMA show in Milan, the Superveloce 800 is based on the MV Agusta F3 800 sports bike. The Superveloce 800 comes with a retro styled fairing with round headlight, while the single-seat tail section is similarly styled with a cylindrical tail light.

Under the fairing the Superveloce 800 carries the same mechanicals as the F3 800, a three-cylinder, 798 cc liquid-cooled unit producing 148 hp at 13,000 rpm and 97.7 Nm of torque at 10,600 rpm. Power gets to the ground via a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive and a suite of riding aids and ABS comes standard.

The power delivery of the Superveloce 800 – meaning “super fast” in Italian – is not as aggressive as its F3 sibling, with power delivery kept under control by the 8-mode traction control. An up-and-down quickshifter is standard equipment while the TFT-LCD screen allows connectivity between the Superveloce 800 and the rider’s smartphone.

There is a Serie Oro (Gold Series) variant of the Superveloce 800 that comes with upgraded items such as carbon-fibre fairing, CNC-machined fuel filler cap with leather cover, Arrow exhaust and unique to the model spoked wheels. Pricing for the 2020 MV Agusta Superveloce 800 in Europe is 19,900 euros (RM93,272) while the premium Serie Oro will go for 24,190 euros (RM113,378).